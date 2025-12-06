Kwara: Police Arrest Five Suspected Bandits’ Arms Couriers

…Rescue Kidnap Victim

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested five suspected bandits’ arms couriers, and also rescued a kidnapped victim in separate operations across the state, amid rising concerns over the growing wave of kidnapping and violent crimes in the State.

Parading the suspects before journalists at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin on Friday evening, the Commissioner of Police, CP Adekimi Ojo, said operatives recovered 100 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, assorted charms, and incriminating digital evidence linked to kidnapping syndicates operating across the state.

Ojo said the police officers attached to the Lafiagi Area Command intercepted a Toyota Corolla with registration number EP 434 ABC during a routine stop-and-search along the Gbugbu–Patigi Road around 7:30 am.

“The vehicle, driven by Owolaramfe Rafiu (38), contained three other occupants: Musa Mohammed (20), Adam Alhaji Lawal (18) and Musa Shaibu (45).

“A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 100 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition concealed among personal effects, alongside assorted charms.

“During interrogation, one of the suspects, Musa Mohammed, reportedly confessed that the ammunition was sourced from Nasarawa State for delivery to an unnamed contact in Gbugbu community,” he said.

CP Adekimi Ojo, said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the intended receiver of the arms supply, describing the arrest as a major breakthrough in disrupting arms trafficking routes linked to bandit groups active in Kwara’s riverine and border communities.

In another incident, the CP said police operatives rescued a woman, Aisata, who was abducted by four armed men at Obate village on November 29, 2025.

“The assailants, armed with cutlasses and a locally made firearm, kidnapped the victim after invading the home of her husband, Suleiman Sahadudeen, and later returned to seize the phone of her friend, Arusat, which was used to demand a ransom of ₦30 million, later reduced to ₦150,000.

“Police operatives from the Anti-Kidnapping Unit advanced into the Obate–Eyenkorin forest axis, forcing the kidnappers to flee and abandon the victim upon sensing police movement.

“The rescued woman was unhurt and has since been reunited with her family after medical assessment, the police said. Efforts are ongoing to track the fleeing suspects,” CP Ojo said.

The command also announced the arrest of Aliu Abubakar, who was nabbed at the Oro-Ago Motor Park following actionable intelligence from community members.

Although he initially claimed he was on his way to visit an uncle, his suspicious behaviour prompted further investigation, during which operatives recovered digital evidence showing him brandishing an AK-47 rifle.

“Images also revealed his associates identified as Buba, Auta, and Bello “Smally” posing with prohibited firearms.

“The suspect later confessed that the large sums of money found in his possession were proceeds of kidnapping operations involving his syndicate.

“He is currently in custody and reportedly providing valuable intelligence to support ongoing counter-kidnapping operations in the state,” they said.

The latest arrests come amid heightened fear among residents over the persistent surge in kidnapping incidents across Kwara, especially in Patigi, Moro, Asa, and Ifelodun LGAs, where criminal gangs have continued to exploit porous forest routes and border corridors.