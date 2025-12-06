Kwara: Police Arrest Arms Courier, Recover 100 Rounds Of AK-47 Ammunition

Barely 24 hours after DSS operatives arrested a medical doctor for allegedly transporting medical supplies to kidnapping gangs in Kwara State, the Nigeria Police have intercepted an arms courier along the Gbugbu–Patigi road in the state.

According to the Kwara State Police Command, officers attached to the Lafiaji Area Command in Edu Local Government Area arrested the suspect in the early hours of Friday during a routine stop-and-search operation.

At about 7:30 a.m., the patrol team intercepted a Toyota Corolla with registration number EP 434 ABC, and discovered 100 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition concealed among personal belongings. Police also recovered several charms from the vehicle.

The vehicle was driven by Owolaramfe Rafiu, who was accompanied by four other occupants: Musa Mohammed, Adam Alhaji Lawal, and Musa Shaibu. All suspects have been taken into custody.

Police authorities say a coordinated investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the intended recipient of the ammunition.

The arrest comes amid increasing security pressure on criminal networks across Kwara, particularly kidnapping gangs operating around forested corridors.