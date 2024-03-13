Kwara Police Arrest Armed Robbery Suspects

The operatives of the Kwara State Police Command have apprehended three suspected armed robbers in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ejire Adeyemi Toun in Ilorin who confirmed the arrest said that the suspects were found with a cut-to-size single-barrel gun used in the alleged operation and one Android phone.

They were identified as John Ndubusi Nbakogu, Toheeb Suleiman, and Bolakale Quadir (Adaka).

Ejire stated that on March 2 at approximately 0630hrs in the Oko-Erin neighbourhood of Ilorin, a distress call was received detailing an armed robbery incident involving the forceful dispossessed of a citizen’s property.

“The victim, whose identity is withheld for security reasons, was attacked by three armed men while he was attending to his traps. During the ordeal, the victim was robbed of his Infinix Note 11 handset, valued at N150,000,” she added.

The spokesperson stated that the command’s officers responded quickly, resulting in the arrest of the first suspect shortly after the incident.

“Subsequently, the investigation led to the identification and arrest of two other suspects. Additionally, a cut-to-size single barrel gun, believed to have been used during the operation, was recovered from one of the suspects,” Ejire further stated.

“Through investigation, it was discovered that the suspects are indeed responsible for the heinous act perpetrated against the complainant.”

The spokesperson stated that the suspects will be arraigned in court to face prosecution, and urged the public to continue working with law enforcement agencies by giving timely and relevant information that can help prevent and detect crime.

Victor Olaiya, the state Commissioner of Police, has informed the public that the command is unwaveringly committed to safeguarding people’s safety and security.

“Kwara State will no longer be a place of abode for crime/criminal elements. We will spare no effort in bringing perpetrators of crime to justice while maintaining law and order in our communities,” he said.