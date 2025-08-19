Kwara PDP Urges Members To Prioritise INEC Voter Registration

The Kwara State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its supporters and members, both at home and in the Diaspora, to take advantage of the ongoing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise.

In a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by its State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party stressed the importance of registering new voters, especially young Kwarans who have just attained voting age, as part of its “Rescue Kwara struggle for 2027.”

The PDP directed stakeholders, party officials, and aspirants across constituencies to prioritise voter registration, describing the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) as the “only legal instrument” to effect change at the polls.

“Our leader and President of the 8th Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki (CON), reinforced this during his recent interactions with stakeholders across the state during his homecoming,” the statement read.

It further encouraged members to guide new voters through INEC’s online pre-registration platform (cvr.inecnigeria.org), which enables fresh registrants to input their biodata and documents before completing the process with biometric capture at INEC offices.

Adewara added that registered voters could also update their personal information or transfer their registration to another polling unit via the portal.

“We call on members, aspirants, and support groups to ensure massive mobilisation of new voters, particularly the youth, in the ongoing INEC CVR. This is key to achieving the #RescueKwara vision of restoring good governance and security for our people,” the statement concluded.