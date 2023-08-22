Kwara PDP Suspends Youth Leader Indefinitely

The Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has handed down an indefinite suspension on the state party’s Youth Leader, Haliru Dansoho Mahmoud.

This was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Ilorin by the State’s Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince ‘Tunji Moronfoye.

He said: “The Kwara state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved on a decision, after the State Working Committee (SWC) met today, Tuesday 22/08/2023, consequent to receiving the report of the disciplinary committee set up to look into the matter of the ungentlemanly outbursts by the State Youth leader, Prince Haliru Dansoho Mahmoud against the Party.

“The report received from the disciplinary committee showed clearly that the state Youth Leader was guilty of all the charges brought against him by party members who petitioned the state party echelon.

“After consideration of the disciplinary committee’s report, the SWC of the party has decided to suspend the state Youth Leader indefinitely.”