Kwara PDP Scribe Good Ambassador Of Party – Ex-Speaker

…Also felicitates Bada on birthday

The Secretary of the Kwara State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Kayode Abdullahi, has been described as a good

ambassador of the party who has used his expertise, youthfulness, and position to contribute to the progress of the party at different levels.

Former Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and Professor of Constitutional Law, Rt. Hon. Ali Ahmad stated this in a congratulatory message to the PDP Scribe on his birthday anniversary.

He prayed to Allah to continue to preserve and grant the party stalwart good health to enable him to continue to render more services to the PDP and Kwara state at large.

In the same vein, the former lawmaker also joined other PDP members, families and associates of another party stalwart, Hon. Shamsudeen Bada, to felicitate him on his birthday, while wishing him a long life in wealth and good health so as to render invaluable services to the party and humanity.

While celebrating the virtues of selflessness and sacrifices of the celebrant, Ali described Bada as “a committed and loyal party man who has consistently stood by the party through thick and thin”.

He, therefore, prayed for God’s speed and better days ahead for the party stalwart.