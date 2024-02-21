Kwara PDP Protests Continued Detention Of Ex-Gov Ahmed

The members of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have staged a peaceful protest at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) zonal office, Ilorin, the state capital, against the continued detention of former Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed by the anti-graft agency.

It would be recalled that the former Governor had been in the custody of the EFCC since Monday on the invitation of the anti-graft agency over alleged N10 billion financial mismanagement.

The protesters, who carried placards with various messages to express frustration and anger over the continued detention of Ahmed, said that he was being detained for more than 48 hours without being charged in court.

Led by the state publicity secretary of the PDP, Olusola Olusegun, the people also accused the anti-graft agency of being used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government to make the former Governor join the ruling APC from the PDP.

The state Publicity Secretary said that the protest was staged to express their displeasure against perceived persecution, adding that the anti-graft agency had been used against the opposition PDP for so long, lamenting that the former Governor was being denied food, medication and visitors from seeing him.

Addressing the protesters, the Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Michael Nzekwe, said that the former Governor was yet to meet the bail conditions, saying that, “we’re following the rule of law in keeping him”.

The EFCC boss also said that the former Governor would be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, adding that, “we’re wrapping up. Once we wrap up, the law will take its course. The anti-graft agency, being a creation of law, would not go contrary to law.

“Everything we’ve done is within the ambit of the law. The former Governor is cooperating with us and we’re making good progress following rules of law. As I speak, he’s with his lawyer SAN, he attends to everyone who comes to see him, and he has a doctor who has attended to him.

“He eats what he wants to eat. I urge us to allow law to take its course. We’re not partisan nor prompted by anybody. This body is solely sponsored by the federal government”.