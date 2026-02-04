The Kwara State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has knocked Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq over his response to the recent attack on Woro and Nuku communities in Kaiama Local Government Area of the State by bandits.

Describing the attack as kid gloves and lacking substance that guarantees reassurance for the victims, the party said the incident once again exposed the failure of the state government to effectively tackle insecurity.

In a statement issued by the PDP State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, on Wednesday, slammed the governor’s reaction to the attack, which left at least 40 residents dead.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that bandits unleashed a spirited attack on Woro and Nuku communities on Tuesday night, killing residents and setting several houses ablaze, forcing many villagers to scamper for safety.

Reacting to the gruesome killing, the opposition party described the attack as “Gruesome, despicable, inhuman and callous,” noting that a former Students’ Union President of a tertiary institution in the state was among victim of the attack.

“This is a wicked act that no human should ever inflict on fellow human beings,” the party said.

According to the PDP, Kwara state required far more than “propaganda, photo-ops and hollow sympathy messages” to confront insurgency and banditry.

“This incident is yet another reminder that what Kwara urgently needs is decisive, practical and people-oriented leadership,” the statement read.

Adewara said the governor’s official communication on the incident was “merely cosmetic and completely lacking in hope or concrete reassurance for the wounded victims and the devastated community.”

The party argued that a responsive government would have taken immediate steps to support those affected.

“A responsible government would have ordered the immediate deployment of humanitarian relief and medical emergency services to assist the victims and help the community cope with this painful tragedy,” the statement added.

The PDP also accused the governor of presenting a distorted picture of the security situation in the state.

“Unfortunately, the governor’s statement is riddled with self-adulation and a misleading portrayal of security in Kwara State,” it said, insisting that insecurity remained widespread.

The party further noted that kidnappings and attacks on villages were still ongoing across the state.

“As at press time, citizens are still being kidnapped, and villages continue to suffer attacks, despite repeated claims that insurgents are being decimated,” it stated.

The PDP called on the state government to urgently deploy humanitarian aid, relief materials and medical support to the affected communities, while urging security agencies to intensify efforts to track down the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

While mourning with the people of Woro and Nuku, the party extended its condolences to the Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Omar Shehu Muazu, Kiyaru II, and prayed for the eternal rest of the deceased and lasting peace in Kwara state.