Kwara PDP Felicitates Muslim Ummah On Eid-El-Fitri Celebration

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has extended her heartfelt greetings and felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

In a statement signed by the Party’s State Publicity Secretary, Olusegun Olusola Adewara, the party congratulated Muslims across the state for seeing through to the end of the holy month of Ramadan and admonished them to imbibe the lessons of the holy month.

“As we mark the end of the holy month of Ramadan, characterized by fasting, prayer, supplications and reflection, we join the Muslim faithful celebrating this auspicious day and offering gratitude to Almighty Allah for His countless blessings.

“The spirit of Eid-el-Fitri reminds us of the values of compassion, generosity and solidarity. As we come together to celebrate with our families and loved ones, let us also extend a helping hand to those in need, embodying the true essence of brotherhood and unity in our diversity.

“At Kwara PDP, we are mindful of the challenges and hardships faced by the people in the state. However, we remain steadfast in our belief that with prayer, unity, and collective effort, we can overcome these obstacles and emerge stronger as a people if we are able to unanimously reject political merchants currently holding us all to our jugular whenever opportunity presents itself.

“We call on all citizens of Kwara State to unite in the spirit of Eid, transcending differences and working towards a brighter future for our beloved state.

“Together, we can build a Kwara where justice, fairness, and shared prosperity prevail for all”, the Party stated.