Kwara PDP Endorses March 29 National Convention In Abuja

Leaders and stakeholders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State have resolved that they would participate fully in the party’s upcoming National Convention in Abuja, describing the move as a strategic step towards strengthening the party’s chances ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The decision, according to the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Isa Bawa Adamu, was reached at an emergency meeting of party leaders, elders, stakeholders and aspirants held at the Party Secretariat in Ilorin, the state capital, on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was convened at short notice by the State Executive Committee, drew a large turnout of key party figures across the state.

Deliberations at the meeting, according to the communique read by the Party Chairman, focused on whether Kwara delegates should attend the Abuja party’s March 29 convention or not, especially after attending an earlier gathering in Ibadan last November as non-aligned, and what the state party’s next line of action should be.

Speaking after the meeting, the stakeholders said they were unanimous in their resolutions, stressing that participation in the Abuja convention was necessary to consolidate the party’s unity and direction.

They noted that “our delegates should attend and fully participate in the coming national convention,” adding that the outcome of the exercise would determine the party’s next political steps in the state.

The leaders further explained that if the convention is successfully conducted and monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as required by law, the state chapter would reconvene to assess the situation and advise the leader of the party, Senator Bukola Saraki, on the adoption of the PDP as its platform for the 2027 elections.

The stakeholders expressed confidence in the PDP’s grassroots appeal across Kwara State, insisting that the party remains dominant despite challenges at the national level.

According to them, “the PDP remains a very popular, credible and widely accepted platform in all the 16 local government areas of Kwara State, and no other political party can match its reach and acceptability.”

They maintained that internal developments at the national level have not diminished the party’s influence in the state.

The meeting also commended party leaders and members for their loyalty and commitment, describing their resilience as critical to sustaining the PDP’s structure in Kwara State.

The communique was signed by Hon. Isa Bawa Adamu, State Chairman, Kwara PDP, on behalf of the State Executive Committee; Alhaji Ishola Balogun Fulani for the Council of Elders; Hajia Nimotailani Ibrahim for members of the Board of Trustees; and Rt. Hon. Prof. Ali Ahmad for aspirants.