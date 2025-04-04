Kwara Partners Thomas Adewumi Varsity To Upgrade Omu Aran Hospital

Share

Kwara State Government yesterday signed an agreement to upgrade the Omu Aran General Hospital to a teaching hospital for the medical students of the Thomas Adewumi University (TAU) Oko in Irepodun Local Government of the state.

Expected to produce more quality health workers, especially medical officers and other specialists, the MoU is another bold step of the administration to strengthen its collaboration with private institutions in healthcare delivery.

Last year, the government signed a similar MoU to allow the Al-Hikmah University to use the newly upgraded Sobi Specialist Ilorin as a teaching hospital as part of the accreditation processes for its medical courses.

The MoU signing with TAU attracted senior government officials, traditional rulers, top academics, and stakeholders in the sector.

Royal fathers in attendance were the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismaila Yahya Alebiosu; the Olomu of Omu Aran Oba Raheem Oladele Olaoti; the Olupako of Share Oba Olawale Haruna Ilufemiloye; and the Oloko of Oko-Irese Oba Victor Olawuyi.

