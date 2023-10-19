Kwara: Pandemonium As NCS Vehicle Crushes Six People

There was pandemonium in the Ilorin metropolis on Thursday following a fatal accident involving a vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Correctional Services at the popular Emir’s Market (Oja-Oba) in the Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara State.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday and reportedly crushed six people, who were rushed to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Five people were said to have been crushed at the Emirs Market and another one along Niger Road in Ilorin while the driver was trying to escape mob action.

A source said an angry mob who were irked by the developments attacked and vandalised the bus that was escorting the vehicle conveying the inmates to Court.

It was gathered that the van conveying the inmates escaped from the scene of the accident to its destination without any hitch.

The accident led to a protest by a group of Okada riders in the Ilorin metropolis.

Speaking with our reporter on the incident AbdulAkeem Sulaiman, who claimed to be the zonal spokesperson for the motorcycle riders association in the state, urged the government to ensure justice for their members, adding that those crushed in the accident were out in search of daily bread to feed their families.

Sulaiman appealed to the authority of the Nigeria Correctional Service and the state government to intervene in the matter and ensure Justice is done.

The spokesman of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Okasanmi Ajayi, said normalcy has been restored in the area of the protest, adding that the police would ensure that justice is served in the natter.