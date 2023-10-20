Kwara: Pandemonium as NCS Vehicle Allegedly Crushes 6 People

There was pandemonium in the Ilorin metropolis yesterday following an accident involving a vehicle belonging to the Nigerian Correctional Services at the time popular Emir’s Market (Oja- Oba) in the Ilorin West Local Government area of Kwara State.

According to an eyewitness, the accident occurred in the early hours of yesterday and reportedly crushed six people, who were rushed to the Univer- sity of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

Five people were said to have been crushed at the Emirs Market and another one along Niger Road in Ilorin while the driver was trying to escape mob action. A source said a mob who were irked by the developments attacked and vandalised the bus that was escorting the vehicle conveying inmates to court.

It was gathered that the van conveying the inmates escaped from the scene of the accident to its destination without any hitch. The accident led to a protest by a group of Okada riders in Ilorin metropolis.

Speaking with our reporter on the incident, AbdulAkeem Sulaiman, who claimed to be the zonal spokesperson for the