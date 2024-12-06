Kwara Pacesetter In Basic Education – UBEC Chief

Share

…As KWSUBEB holds funfair, showcases success of Model Smart School

Kwara State Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB) has organised funfair to exhibit and celebrate the remarkable success of the State’s Universal Model Smart School (UMSS) in Adeta, Ilorin, the State capital city.

The Smart School funfair took place in the school premises, Adeta-Ilorin, characterised by an exhibition of knowledge of technology and artistic works by students of the school.

The Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Prof. Abdulhameed Boboyi, commended the commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to the implementation of smart education and other laudable initiatives in the education sector, pointing out how his government is reputed for building a 21st century generation.

Kwara under Abdulrazaq has always been at the forefront of educational development in Nigeria, Boboyi said, recalling how the state government is willing to resolve whatever challenges facing the smart school project.

“I enjoy coming to Kwara because all the stakeholders, the community, the teachers, the parents, the school managers and the government are all on the same page, working assiduously to ensure that smart education in Kwara State becomes a reality, and deliver on the mandates for the realisation of smart education goals,” he said.

“During my last visit to this state, I mentioned that our expectations from Kwara today are not the same from other states because Kwara has always been the pioneer especially when it comes to the development of education in Nigeria.

“I am very glad that in Kwara, whenever any problems emerge, they come together to solve them. They don’t wait for Abuja people before solving some of the problems. They see it as a joint project and make sure they can undertake a particular responsibility before the principal partner comes in.”

Chairman Kwara SUBEB, Prof Sheu Raheem Adaramaja, for his part, said the UBE Model Smart School Funfair (Smart Fair) provides the opportunity to celebrate the milestones achieved as a school community and to acknowledge the challenges and envision a bright future for the Kwara child.

He said the school project reflects the administration’s desire to bridge the educational gaps and ensure that innovative and technology-driven learning is accessible to every child.

The benefits of the school include the introduction of digital learning tools and robotics labs, improved academic performance, smart learning hubs, teachers capacity building, academic excellence of students, community engagement, technology integration, innovation and sports development.

National Coordinator, Digital Resource Centre UBEC, Abuja, Prof. Bashir Galandachi, represented by Dr Afusat Kontogora, described the programme as a testament to the power of technology, integrated education and dedication of the teachers, praising the government for the efforts and financial resources to make it possible.

