Kwara: Over 15 Suspected Bandits Arrested In Fresh Security Raids

Ongoing security operations in Kwara State have led to the arrest of over 15 suspected bandits linked to recent attacks in Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas, with several others neutralised during gunfire exchanges with security forces.

A senior government official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the crackdown, executed in collaboration with local vigilantes and national security agencies, has yielded significant results.

“Among those arrested is a notorious outlaw known as Tambaya, identified as the mastermind of the recent attack on security personnel and vigilantes in Gada, Lafiagi. Tambaya and eight others were apprehended in a single operation,” the source disclosed.

The official added that several members of Tambaya’s gang were eliminated during the raid, and two kidnap victims were rescued in the process. A sum of ₦11 million, believed to be proceeds of criminal activities, was also recovered.

The renewed offensive, according to the source, is part of a broader security strategy initiated by the Kwara State Government in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, state security agencies, and community-based vigilante groups.