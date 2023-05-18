Kwara: One Burnt To Death, 3 Injured In Lone Accident

A lone accident in the Wariko area, along Lafiagi road in the Edu Local Government Area of Kwara State, has claimed the life of one person.

It was gathered that the victim was burnt to death, while three other persons were said to have sustained varying degrees of injury.

The state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Frederick Ogidan, confirmed the incident in Ilorin, the state capital, on Thursday.

Ogidan said the driver of the vehicle involved in the unfortunate incident, Mohammed Idris, 37, was burnt into ashes, adding that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

He said the accident happened at about 10:30 am on Thursday, adding that the FRSC team arrived at the scene within five minutes of the incident, but could not rescue the burnt driver.

He also said that the vehicle involved was a Toyota Premera brand used for commercial purposes, giving names of some other occupants in the vehicle as Usman, Bkatachi and Fati.

The Sector Commander, who advised motorists against overspeeding, cautioned that they should always be careful when driving.

He said that obstruction caused by the accident had been cleared, adding that the three injured victims in the accident had been taken to Lafiagi General Hospital for treatment.