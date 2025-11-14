Kwara NUJ Reaffirms Legality Of Chapel Election

…Debunk National Secretariat’s claim of constitutional breach

The members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, have reaffirmed the validity and outcome of the election of the new Executive Committee of the Chapel, stressing that the election was conducted in full compliance with the NUJ Constitution and due process.

In a letter dated November 13, 2025 and written to the NUJ National President, through the National Secretary, members of the Correspondents’ Chapel said that the November 1 election was lawful, transparent, and constitutionally valid.

The letter, signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Credentials Committee of the Chapel, Hammed Shittu and Umar Abdulwahab, respectively, was copied to the NUJ Vice-President/Secretary, Zone D, Chairman/Secretary, and the Kwara State Council.

Members of the Chapel, in the letter titled, Re: Allegation of Illegal Election in the Correspondents’ Chapel, said: “We stand firmly by the legality of the election and the legitimacy of the new Executive Committee of the Correspondents’ Chapel.

“We, therefore, urge the National Secretariat to review its earlier position in the interest of fairness, justice, and the unity of our noble Union.

“With specific reference to paragraph six of your letter, we wish to clearly state that we were not aware of any disagreement between the Chapel and the Council in the build-up to the Correspondents’ Chapel election held on 1st November, 2025.

“The Credentials Committee, which was validly constituted and duly acknowledged by the National Secretariat, acted based on the date approved for the election by the Council through an undated letter signed by the Council Secretary, Mr Mahmood Olayinka Alaya.

“We also affirm that the entire process leading to the smooth transition of leadership was duly communicated to the Council by both the outgoing Chapel leadership and the Credentials Committee, and the Council duly acknowledged this communication in writing.

“Consequently, the Credentials Committee acted strictly in accordance with the provisions and spirit of the NUJ Constitution, having secured the Council’s commitment to conduct the election on November 1, 2025.

“On the issue of Article 6(6) of the NUJ Constitution, which clearly assigns supervisory roles in Chapel elections to the State Working Committee (SWC)—not solely to the Council Chairman or Secretary—we reiterate that the election was duly supervised by two SWC members, namely: Mrs. Bushra Yusuf-Badmus (Treasurer) and Mr. Lukman Oyedeji (Auditor).

“While we respect the hierarchy and authority of the Union, we must stress that the Credentials Committee did not flout any law or directive, as wrongly insinuated in your correspondence. It is important to clarify that we did not report the matter to the National Secretariat; rather, the Council did.

“Our correspondence to the National Secretariat was purely a formal response to a petition already transmitted there by the Council.

“If there had been any directive from the National Secretariat instructing the Credentials Committee to suspend or halt the election, it was the Council’s obligation to communicate such a directive to us. No such communication was ever received.

“Regarding membership status and the NUJ portal, we maintain that all 36 Chapel members who participated in the election were duly certified by the National Secretariat, having fulfilled all constitutional requirements, including payment of ₦25,000 each as prescribed for full membership. Each of these members possesses a valid NUJ identity card confirming their full membership status.

“We note that the National Secretary’s letter of November 11, 2025, further supports our position by acknowledging that while the portal reflects membership status, categorisation remains the prerogative of the National Secretariat.

“It is also pertinent to recall that prior to the 2024 Kwara Council election, the National Secretariat directed all Correspondents’ Chapel members to pay ₦50,000 each, yet many were unjustly denied voting rights despite fulfilling this requirement.

“Additionally, the 2024 NUJ ID cards duly issued to these members by the National Secretariat remain withheld by the Kwara Council Chairman, Comrade Ahmed Abdulateef, and the Secretary up to the time of writing this letter.

“We, therefore, reaffirm, without equivocation, that the Correspondents’ Chapel election held on November 1, 2025 (not 31st November, 2025 as erroneously stated) was lawful, transparent, and constitutionally valid.

“For emphasis, the election was supervised by two members of the State Working Committee—the Treasurer and the Auditor—thus satisfying the constitutional requirement for Council oversight.