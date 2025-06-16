Kwara NUJ Partners Foundation On Empowerment Of Adolescent Girls

Share

As part of measures to prioritise the rights, health, and empowerment of adolescent girls in Nigeria, Chidimma and Havilah Foundation, a women-led, youth-focused community-based organisation, in partnership with the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is hosting a high-level Media Hangout, Capacity Building Training, and Policy Advocacy Engagement on Tuesday, June 17.

Themed “Safeguarding Our Adolescents at Home, Schools and Community to Reach Their Full Potential,” the event is aimed at mobilising media practitioners, government officials, and development actors on issues of adolescent girls’ education, protection, health rights, and empowerment.

The programme, billed to hold at the NUJ Conference Hall in Ilorin at 11:00 a.m., will feature an assembly of influential voices and policy makers, with Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, expected to declare the event open, while his wife, First Lady and Global Humanitarian, Ambassador (Professor) Olufolake AbdulRazaq, will chair the occasion.

In a statement released in Ilorin, the Organising Committee Chairman and Secretary of the Kwara NUJ, Mahmood Olayinka Alaya, described the engagement as a critical platform to spotlight the intersection of media responsibility, policy implementation, and the urgent need to prioritize adolescent girls’ rights in Nigeria.

Also expected to speak at the event are top government officials including the state Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr Lawal Olohungbebe, who will unveil the state’s roadmap for inclusive and gender-sensitive educational reforms; Commissioner for Social Development, Dr Mariam Nnafatima Imam, who will present the domestication timeline of adolescent-focused protection policies; and Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Ahmed El-Imam, who will outline health frameworks targeted at improving reproductive and mental health outcomes for girls.

Veteran Journalist and former Kwara State Commissioner for Sports, Hameed Adio, will lead the capacity-building session for media professionals titled: “The Role of the Media in Safeguarding Adolescent Girls at Home, School, and Community.”

The session will emphasise responsible journalism, gender-sensitive reporting, and the media’s role in advocacy.

The State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Dare, will deliver a keynote address, focusing on national behavioural change strategies and citizen engagement in adolescent safeguarding, while the state Chairman of NUJ, Ahmed ‘Lanre Abdullateef, will serve as the chief host, and is expected to rally journalists across the state and beyond to leverage their platforms in promoting adolescent-friendly narratives and holding institutions accountable.

This event comes at a time when Nigeria faces growing concerns over rising cases of school dropouts, teenage pregnancies, gender-based violence, and mental health issues among adolescents, especially girls.

Media professionals, civil society actors, and policy makers are expected to use the platform to commit to concrete actions and accountability frameworks aimed at building a safer, healthier, and more equitable society for all Nigerian adolescents.

