Kwara NUJ Chairman Urges Unity Among Members

…As chapel fills vacant post of Assistant Secretary

The Chairman of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kwara Council, Alhaji Biola Azeez of the Nigerian Tribune newspaper, has called for unity among members so as to move the chapel to greater heights during his tenure, saying “Our strength lies in our unity that we have been exhibiting”.

Azeez, who gave this charge on Friday at an emergency congress of the chapel held at the Chapel’s secretariat, Muritala Mohammed Way, Ilorin, stressed the need for members not to be distracted by forces, internal or external, that are hell bent on breaking “our resolve and oneness”, while reassuring members of an open door policy, alongside his executive committee members.

Highlight of the widely attended congress was the affirmation of the correspondent of the Lagos State-based Gbelegbo newspaper, Ibrahim Alagunmun, as the Chapel’s Assistant Secretary, while some other key administrative matters were deliberated upon.

Aside from the affirmation of Alagunmu as the Assistant Secretary at the bye-election, the Congress also saw the formal swearing-in of Comrade Ibrahim Alege of the Television Continental (TVC), who was unavoidably absent during the general chapel election on November 1, 2025, alongside Alagunmu.

The three-man communiqué drafting committee, headed by Alhaji Mansur Aramide of the Guardian newspaper, noted that the Chairman, Biola Azeez, administered the oath of office on the duo.

Meanwhile, the congress in session unanimously reaffirmed confidence and support for the Chapel’s Executive Committee, pledging unalloyed cooperation and support to enable the Exco to carry out its mandate effectively.

Other members of the communiqué drafting team are Nicholas Uwerunonye of the Daily Independent (Secretary) and Mosunmola Ayobami of the Western Post.