Kwara NUJ Carol Service: Journalists Tasked On Balanced Reportage

…As Nigerians charged to shun greed, corruption

Journalists in Nigeria, and indeed the entire globe, have been enjoined to always promote peace and unity through their reportage in creating a better atmosphere for all to thrive.

The Kwara State Deputy Governor, Mr Kayode Alabi, gave this admonition at the 6th Carol Service of the Kwara State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)’ Christian Fellowship with the theme: “And they shall call his name Emmanuel”, taken from the book of Saint Matthew Chapter One Verse 23.

Mr. Alabi, represented by the Senior Special Assistant on Christian Matters to the Governor, Reverend Timothy Akangbe, urged Christians in the State to join faith with the government in the development of the State and the country at large, by contributing their quota towards creating the desired State and nation.

In his sermon, Pastor Sam Aweda said it is time for all to return and submit to the will of God, as well as allow their actions to be guided by His (God’s) commandments for the country to really experience a better atmosphere.

Pastor Aweda lamented that poverty in the country has led many Nigerians to engage in ungodly activities, adding that “those who partake in such ungodly acts cannot make heaven unless they confess their sins and refrain from those dirty behaviours”.

The Cleric who is the Minister in charge of People’s Church, noted that there is no good reason for bad behaviour, explaining that “the birth of Jesus Christ brought grace and redemption to mankind and it is available to all who will tap into it”.

He charged Nigerians, especially those in power, to shun corruption and greed, adding that the Nation is blessed and has enough resources to take care of the people.

The Chairman of the Fellowship, Special Apostle Bunmi Adedoyin, thanked God for the opportunity to witness another year and prayed to God to deliver those facing challenges in the course of carrying out their duties.

Special Apostle Adedoyin noted that Journalists would not cease to display professionalism and remain just in their reportage regardless of the challenges peculiar to the profession.

Evangelist Olaitan Okunloye of Ileri Oluwa Ministry led the congregation in offering special prayers for members of the Christian Fellowship, the Union, Kwara State and the Nation in general.

The host Choir, Seraphim Singers of C&S Movement Church Ilorin District Headquarters, Sammy Brass and Lady Evangelist Yemisi rendered melodious songs to praise God for His mercies and protection on the people.

