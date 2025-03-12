Kwara NSCDC Sensitizes Students On Security Threats

Share

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has intensified its Safe School Initiative Programme.

According to the State Commandant, Umar Mohammed, this was in line with the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, to strengthen the security architecture of educational institutions nationwide.

As part of these efforts, the Commandant said his Command, in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA), has embarked on a sensitisation campaign across selected secondary schools within Ilorin South Local Government Area, adding that, the exercise was led by the Area ‘K’ Commander, Adebayo Kehinde, and the Kwara State Coordinator of SSRCC, Mike Orimolade, alongside the NOA team headed by Isimikaye Grace.

The sensitisation campaign aimed to create awareness and educate both students and teachers on the objectives of the Safe School Initiative to protect students, foster a safer and more conducive learning environment, and address rising security threats within school premises.

During the sessions, the students were taught how to identify security threats and the necessary steps to avert them.

They were strongly advised to shun cultism, drug abuse, and all forms of sexual harassment.

The team emphasised the importance of speaking up, encouraging students to report any inappropriate behaviour or molestation to their teachers or school counselors without fear.

The schools visited include United Secondary School, Sheikh Abdulsalam Secondary School, St. Williams Secondary School and Government Secondary School, Oke Aluko.

The school principals expressed their appreciation for the initiative, describing it as a timely intervention that will positively influence the conduct and security consciousness of their students. They pledged their support in reinforcing the lessons learned and maintaining discipline within their respective schools.

Umar reaffirmed the Command’s unwavering commitment to the Safe School Initiative, emphasising that the Kwara State Command will continue to implement strategic measures to protect schools and secure the future of students in line with the vision of the Commandant General.

