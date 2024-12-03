Kwara NSCDC Reunites Kidnapped Kogi Varsity Student With Family

Share

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reunited a 400-level student of Kogi State University, Anyigba, Muhammed Fauziyah, with her family.

The command also paraded a suspected kidnapper, Abu Umar. Addressing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ilorin on Monday, the State Commandant, Dr. Umar J.G. Mohammed, disclosed that investigations revealed that Fauziyah was abducted outside the premises of Kogi State University, Anyigba, and that the victim stated she could not recall how she ended up in Ilorin.

He said: “Fauziyah was found wandering in Egbejila area in Ilorin when concerned neighbors alerted the community leaders, who promptly handed her over to the NSCDC.

“Upon receiving the victim, we launched an investigation and established that she had been abducted in Kogi State but somehow got stranded in Ilorin.”

The victim has since been reunited with her uncle, Mallam Salihu Aliu, who expressed gratitude to the NSCDC for their swift action.

