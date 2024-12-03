Kwara NSCDC Resuces Kidnapped Kogi Varsity Student

Share

Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has said the abducted 400-level student of Abubakar Audu University, Ayangba, Dekina Local Government Area of Kogi State was rescued while roaming naked.

The State Commandant of the NSCDC, Dr Umar Muhammed who made this known at a press briefing said the student was discovered by the residents of the Ajegunle-Isale community on Egbejila road in Ilorin on Monday morning.

According to the report, the 19-year-old English Education undergraduate identified as Fauziyah Muhammed was alleged to have been kidnapped in Ayangba in the early hours of Sunday 1st, December 2024, hypnotized, and later dumped in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

READ ALSO

During an interview, Fauziyah said she did not know how she got to Kwara State from Kögi State, but recalled dropping her books, in an attempt to pick them up she lost consciousness.

“Fauziyah was wandering about the community naked” adding that the residents seized and handed her over to the NSCDC officer, Afolayan, who later mustered the command’s support.

“Fauziyah is no longer coherent in speech, suggesting her horrible experiences while with the kidnappers.

“She was found naked while some Good Samaritans in Ajegunle Isale, Egbejila Road, Ilorin provided her with clothes and we as a command have tried to comfort her.

“We have briefed Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq about her plight and the governor being a father has promised to assist us with fuel to return her to Kogi tomorrow.” the statement reads.

Share

Please follow and like us: