Kwara NSCDC Decorates Over 300 Junior Officers

Share

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), at a historic decoration ceremony at the Command’s Headquarters in Ilorin, the state capital, has decorated over 300 newly promoted junior officers.

According to the Commandant of the State Command, J. G. Umar, the decoration was a testament to the hard work and commitment of the promoted officers, emphasising that their elevation is a call to greater service.

“You are the backbone of our operations, consistently working tirelessly in the field to ensure that the mandate of the corps is fulfilled.

“Your achievements deserve recognition for your exemplary service to the country,” he added.

He emphasised the importance of maintaining this momentum and charged the newly promoted junior officers to redouble their efforts and uphold professionalism in the face of security challenges.

Commandant Umar commended Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Commandant-General Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi for their unwavering support.

Share

Please follow and like us: