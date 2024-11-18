Kwara NSCDC Debunks Allegation Of Poor Welfare, Assures Of Thorough Probe

Share

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State Command, has debunked a publication trending on social media alleging poor welfare for personnel of the Command.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, ASC 1 Ayoola Michael Shola, said: “The publication is not only misleading, but also a calculated attempt to undermine the Corps and discredit the significant achievements recorded under the leadership of the Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, since assuming office over three years ago.

“It is worth noting that the Commandant General inherited many of the challenges mentioned in the fabricated publication. However, through his visionary and resultoriented leadership, these issues have been drastically reduced to the barest minimum.

“There is no longer any backlog of promotion arrears, as these issues have been addressed by the Federal Government and are being resolved in phases.

“Peculiar allowances are now reflected monthly in personnel salaries, while the implementation of the new minimum wage has been concluded, with payments set to commence shortly.

“Contrary to the misleading claims, sector officers of the Corps were recently in Abuja for briefings ahead of their new postings, which include all necessary remunerations. Furthermore, the welfare of junior officers has consistently remained a top priority for the Commandant General,” he said.

