Kwara NSCDC Commandant Lauds Officers’ Commitment To Duty

…As Tanke Division organises Medical Outreach, Security Summit, Award Night

The Commandant of the Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Umar J. G. Mohammed, has lauded the officers of the Command for their unwavering commitment to duty, urging them not to rest on their oars.

Represented by the Area Commander, ACC Kehinde Adebayo, at the Medical Outreach, Security Summit, and Award Night of the Tanke Division of the Corps in Ilorin, the state capital, the Commandant emphasised that recognising hard work and dedication not only motivates personnel but also inspires excellence and strengthens service delivery.

The event highlighted the Corps’ commitment to community service, security enhancement, and the recognition of excellence.

The programme commenced with a Medical Outreach aimed at improving the health and well-being of elderly residents in the Tanke community, while free medical tests were conducted as a demonstration of the Corps’ dedication to social responsibility and care for the welfare of citizens.

The Security Summit, which followed, focused on strategies to strengthen neighbourhood safety and foster greater collaboration among stakeholders, as well as discussions which centred on proactive measures to tackle security challenges and enhance collective efforts towards ensuring a safer society.

The event culminated in an Award Night, celebrating officers and stakeholders who have shown outstanding dedication, professionalism, and contributions to public safety.

In his remarks, the Tanke Divisional Officer, SC Oyinloye Yinka, highlighted the significance of the event, describing it as a platform to appreciate officers for their resilience, encourage stakeholders’ involvement, and reinforce the Corps’ mandate of safeguarding lives and property.

He further commended critical stakeholders for their unwavering support, acknowledging that the division’s achievements were made possible through collaborative efforts and partnerships.

Meanwhile, the State’s NSCDC has reaffirmed its readiness to “sustain these initiatives, deepen community engagement, and enhance operational efficiency in the years ahead”.

