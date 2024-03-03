Kwara NSCDC Charges 190 Recruits On Discipline, Good Conduct

No fewer than 190 recently hired officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) in Kwara State have concluded the rigorous six-month training programme.

The State Sector Commandant, Umar Mohammed who spoke at their passing out ceremony charged the 2023 intake to protect human rights, maintain the highest standards of discipline, and obey the law.

Mohammed who spoke in a statement issued by the Command spokesperson, Ayoola Micheal Shola said the purpose of the event, which took place on Saturday in Ilorin and coincided with the annual “International Civil Defence Day” on March 1st, is to increase public awareness of the value of emergency preparedness and civil protection.

The director of the NSCDC stressed that the purpose of this year’s celebration, which has as its subject “Honour Heroes and Promotes Safety Skills,” is to recognise the vital role that civil defence plays in protecting people from both man-made and natural disasters.

Commandant Umar commended the recruits on finishing their training, characterising it as realistic, high-quality, and specifically designed to fulfil the nation’s modern security requirements.

He gave them the assignment to demonstrate a strong sense of discipline, professionalism, and loyalty in order for them to advance in their careers.