Kwara NSCDC Boss Reads Riot Act To Area Commanders

The Kwara State Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Umar Mohammed, has directed all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to develop actionable crime-reduction plans tailored to their respective jurisdictions and ensure their strict implementation.

The Commandant gave this directive during a strategic meeting with the Management Team, Area Commanders, and Divisional Officers held at the Command Headquarters in Ilorin.

According to him, the objective of the meeting was to re-strategise efforts towards fulfilling the Corps’ constitutional mandate of protecting critical national assets and infrastructure, as well as maintaining law and order.

He emphasised the need for proactive and rapid responses in tackling the increasingly complex security challenges across the State.

He urged Officers to strengthen community engagement, intensify patrols, and improve response times to incidents.

Umar also highlighted key directives from the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, particularly on addressing issues such as corruption, extortion, and acts of incivility towards members of the public.

He stressed the urgent need for all personnel to carry out their duties with the highest sense of civility, integrity, and professionalism, in accordance with the Corps’ core values.

Furthermore, he issued a clear directive to all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to enhance their intelligence-gathering and information management capabilities.

He said this is essential for preventing criminal activities across the state, especially those targeting critical national assets and infrastructure, such as bandit attacks, sabotage, vandalism, and theft.

Umar also called for improved collaboration with other security agencies, noting that joint efforts are vital in effectively addressing security threats.

He said that the dynamic nature of crime requires shared intelligence, coordinated strategies, and mutual support, as no single agency can tackle the multifaceted challenges of modern-day security alone.

