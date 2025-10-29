Kwara Now 3rd In Nat’l Fiscal Performance Ranking – Commissioner

Kwara State has recorded yet another milestone in fiscal governance, emerging as the 3rd best-performing state in Nigeria in the 2025 State of States Fiscal Performance Ranking released by BudgIT, a leading civic-tech organisation renowned for its independent assessment of subnational fiscal sustainability across the federation.

The new ranking, according to the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, marks a consistent upward trajectory for Kwara State, which moved from 10th position in 2023 to 4th position in 2024 and now holds 3rd position in 2025, underscoring the State’s steady progress in transparency, accountability, and prudent financial management.

This remarkable improvement, she added, reflects the administration’s commitment, under the leadership of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, to strengthening governance structures, improving revenue efficiency, and ensuring value for money in public spending.

Reacting to the latest ranking, the Commissioner for Finance, Dr Hauwa Nuru, described the achievement as “a testament to the Governor’s unwavering reforms in fiscal discipline, data-driven planning, and accountability that continue to position Kwara as a model for sustainable governance in Nigeria.

“Kwara State remains committed to deepening ongoing reforms that promote fiscal transparency, strengthen public finance systems, and create a resilient foundation for inclusive growth and development.”