Kwara North School Wins 2025 Tax Competition, Bags N2.5m

The Shepherd School, Lafiagi, in Patigi Local Government Area, has emerged winner of the 2025 Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) quiz competition, taking home N2.5 million.

The school scored 20 points, narrowly beating Government Secondary School, Lafiagi (16 points) and Saint Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin (10 points). Other top performers included Ansarul Islam Grammar School, Ijomu Oro (8 points), Roemichs International Schools, Ilorin (6 points), and Ansar Ud Deen College, Offa (4 points). Consolation prizes were awarded to remaining participants.

The event, supported by the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, attracted 99 schools from across the state and was attended by traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

The Executive Chairman of KW-IRS, Shade Omoniyi, revealed that Kwara achieved a 36% year-on-year growth in internally generated revenue (IGR) between 2023 and 2024, making it the fifth least dependent state on federal allocation. She highlighted that the quiz programme has fostered public trust, civic responsibility, and a generation of tax-conscious youths.

Head of Corporate Affairs, Funmilola Oguntunbi, said the initiative is designed to educate students on the importance of taxation and its role in state development. She stressed that the programme equips students with knowledge to become responsible citizens and supports the vision of a prosperous, self-reliant Kwara State.