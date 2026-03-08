Kwara North 2027 Governorship Ambition Receives Boost

There is hope in the horizon for the 2027 governorship aspiration of the marginalised people of Kwara North Senatorial District following the staunch support they received from a vibrant political association that cuts across the 16 local government areas of Kwara State.

In the interest of equity, justice and fair play for the people of Kwara North, a political association, under the aegis of AA Eagle Network, has decided to throw its full weight behind the emergence of someone from the Senatorial District as Kwara State Governor in 2027.

The group made its position known in a statement signed by its State Coordinator, Elder Paul Zhiri Tsowa and Secretary, Hon. Jacob Oni, adding that members of the association took this decision at their extraordinary meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

The association in the statement noted that the state can only witness progress and development when the system is fair to all, irrespective of religion or ethnic leaning, saying it gave its support to the incumbent Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during the 2019 and 2023 governorship elections.

“But, this time around, the group will work for the emergence of the next Governor of the state from the marginalised Kwara North.”

It noted that no citizen of Kwara North has served as the governor of the state since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic rule; while Kwara South has occupied the governorship seat for eight years, the Kwara Central would complete 20 years in the seat at the end of the tenure of incumbent Governor AbdulRazaq in May 2027.

It added: “We shall not leave any stone unturned in our efforts to ensure that the Kwara North produces a state governor in 2027.