Kwara: New Elerin Performs First Traditional Rite, Preaches Peace

The Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Jimoh Adesoye Adebowale Adetona 1, has called on the people of the ancient community to continue to be peaceful and encourage the growth and development of the community.

The monarch gave this advice in Erinle at an event to perform the placing of leaves (Ewe Akoko) on the head of the royal father, signifying the acceptance of his choice by the people of the community.

The traditional rites were performed by the Kingmakers led by the Esaa of Erin-Ile, Chief Abdulateef Buhari.

“Without peace, there cannot be progress and development. So, I want to advise Christians, Muslims and traditional worshippers in the community to come together and allow peace to reign among themselves,” he told reporters on the sideline of the event.

“If you want a change, you have to change the way of doing things. So there should be peace among ourselves and we should also help one another. So, I will do the best I can do but I need their 100 percent cooperation.”

Elerin promised to use his connection with people in the diaspora to fast-track the progress of the community.

Oba Adebowale said he will focus on job creation for youth by equipping them with marketable skills, noting this will significantly improve the social and economic activities of the community.

“With all the experiences I have had in America, I should be able to make an impact on them. I need everybody’s cooperation because I can’t do it alone but with their support and cooperation,” he said.

At the event was the former member of Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon Sikirat Anako; Vice Chairman, Oyun local government, Alhaja Jemilat Abioye; President Erin-Ile Progressive Union (EPU), Alhaji Usman Maruf Kolapo; and CAN Chairman Rev Canon Sam Ojo; Chief Imam of Erin-Ile Abdulfatai Abdulraheem; and Olu-Awo Awoyemi Abimbola; among other dignitaries.

Alhaji Kolapo, in his remarks, said the traditional rite is very significant as it indicates love and acceptance by the community over the choice of new Elerin by the kingmakers.

“This is part of the tradition of Erin-Ile that once the Kabiyesi is announced, there should be an installation by placing leaves (Ewe Akoko) on the head of Kabiyesi. This will lead to the actual crowning of Kabiyesi in a later day,” he said.

“This event is symbolic because the first thing Kabiyesi would do is to prostrate three times to the community and after that prostration, it is forbidden for him to prostrate for any human being again.”

He appreciated all the contestants for their spirit of sportsmanship and urged them and other people of Erin-Ile to support the new king.

“We thank God that all the contestants behave mutually and we don’t have any case in court, and we don’t have any agitation. That is a sign of cooperation. I advise every member of the community to see this as a new leaf and for us to cooperate with the Kabiyesi and with one another for the progress and development of the community,” EPU’s President added.

