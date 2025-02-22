Kwara: N102m Asphalt Road Commissioned By Two Ex-Govs

Share

On Saturday, former Governors of Akwa Ibom and Jigawa States, Arch. Obong Victor Attah and Alhaji Sule Lamido respectively, commissioned a N102 million asphalt overlay road in Kwara.

The road, with drainages on both sides, was singlehandedly funded by a former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Hon. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim.

In his remarks, Attah said: “What the sponsor of the road project has done is ensuring that our health improves, our social life also improves as well as an improvement in the economic well-being of the people of the community.”

The road located in Ifedolapo community in Ilorin, the state capital, is in addition to the benevolence of Olawepo-Hashim to the community.

On his part, the former of Jigawa State urged the Kwara State the Governor, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to come to the aid of the community by tarring other roads in the community.

He said: “The Governor should support the sponsor of this laudable road project so that he can do more.

“I know Olawepo-Hashim can do more. He is a very kindhearted man. By the assemblage of ordinary folks of the society here today, I am proud of you, Hon. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim. It shows you are a man of the people.”

Former Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Asimiyu Alarape, who was also present hailed Olawepo-Hashim’s kind gesture, encouraging him to do more for the people.

He said: “Olawepo-Hashim is a detribalised person. If he had brought money out of the pocket to do this, I know he can do more and he will do more going by his pedigree and kindheartedness.”

The Chairman, Ifedolapo Community, Engr. Gani Adeshina, said: “The importance and usefulness of the rehabilitation and Asphalt overlay therefore cannot be overemphasised.

“It is our hope and desire that this project will add a new vistas of development and progress in our fast developing State of Harmony and Ifedolapo community in particular.

“There are those who are close to the government, those who had been in government and those whose voice can easily get to the ears of the government.

“Without the fear of being seen to be guilty of repetition, our community is in dire need of the rehabilitation of our main access road from Excellence Hall to the Awolowo – Danialu Road end of the community. We call again, on other well meaning individuals and the state government to come to our aid and make the road accessible.

“These link roads therefore serve multiple purposes that relief people from Agbabiaka-Danialu- Awolowo Road and Akata axis to connect Tipper Garage in Tanke on one side and, Mark-Ilesanmi-Sarab all on Tanke Oke Odo axis.”

Olawepo-Hashim, however xomented that the project serves as his token of love and show of gratitude to God.

