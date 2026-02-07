Kwara Must Secure Borders; Define Identity, Says Atoyebi

The Convener of the BAT Ideological Group and National Coordinator of Accountability and Policy Monitoring, Bamidele Atoyebi, has called on Kwarans to ensure a definitive state identity and prioritize security amid rising banditry across the state.

Speaking on the escalating attacks, Atoyebi highlighted that banditry in areas such as Oke-Ode, Ekiti-Kwara, Isin and Kaiama poses not just a threat to lives and livelihoods, but also to the state’s economic and strategic interests.

He warned that the insecurity may be a calculated effort to displace local populations and seize Kwara’s mineral resources, including tin, gold, lithium, and marble. Atoyebi also stressed Kwara’s role as the “Gateway State,” bordering Oyo, Ekiti, and Osun, and called for stronger regional integration.

He urged the state to formally align with the Southwest Governors’ Forum and collaborate with Amotekun for localized security measures, especially in forested areas prone to attacks.

On governance, Atoyebi proposed creating Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) to bring administration closer to rural communities, improve security monitoring, and ensure efficient resource allocation.

He further emphasized the need for a “hands-on” governor who prioritizes grassroots engagement, transparency, and effective leadership over political optics.