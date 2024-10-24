New Telegraph

October 25, 2024
Kwara Moves To Upgrade Civil Service Hospital

The Kwara State government yesterday handed the State Civil Service Hospital to a contractor for construction and upgrading.

At a brief ceremony in Ilorin, the Commissioner for Health Amina El-Imam said the expansion work was to accommodate the pace of traffic to the hospital, especially after the Ilorin General Hospital has become a tertiary health facility.

El-Imam said the contractor had been mobilised and is due on site soon. The commissioner said: “It is going to be a massive project that will contain a lot of amenities to deliver top-notch health services to the people of Kwara State and beyond.

“This project means an elevation of the Civil Service Clinic to the standard that the people deserve. “It is a centrally located facility that has over the years serviced people and provided them with good healthcare. However, the demand has outstripped its capacity.”

