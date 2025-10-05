Kwara Monarch To Political Class: Stop Politicising Insecurity

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Joel Titiloye, has cautioned members of the political class against politicising the lingering security challenges in parts of the state.

The monarch noted that the current wave of insecurity in both the southern and northern parts of the state calls for sober reflection, stressing the need for all stakeholders to work closely with government to de-escalate and tackle the menace.

In a statement personally issued and made available to journalists in Ilorin, Oba Titiloye expressed concern that some individuals were attempting to make political capital out of the disturbing security situation affecting local communities.

He acknowledged the unwavering commitment of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration to flush out criminal elements involved in kidnapping, maiming and spilling innocent blood, with the active support of security agencies on the front line.

The monarch added that information at his disposal confirmed that the state government was not folding its arms in the face of the ugly trend, calling for renewed vigour and collective commitment to stamp out violent non-state actors.

Oba Titiloye also appealed to residents, especially those in rural communities, to volunteer timely information and intelligence that could help security operatives dismantle criminal networks before attacks are carried out.

While sympathising with the families and loved ones of victims of recent attacks, the monarch urged citizens to place the interest of the state and nation above ethnic, political and parochial sentiments.

He said:

“It is troubling that in recent times, some members of the political class have turned the atmosphere of insecurity in the northern and southern parts of the state into an avenue to make political capital. This is rather unfortunate.

In a time like this, one would have expected a collective sense of empathy and sympathy, alongside genuine efforts to identify new approaches to drive these criminal elements out of Kwara. Any falsehood about the security situation could trigger anxiety among residents.”

Oba Titiloye further commended Governor AbdulRazaq’s efforts in tackling insecurity and urged politicians to desist from exploiting the situation for political gain.

“This is the highest and greatest time that we should be our brother’s keeper. We must say something when we see something and provide timely information to the government and security operatives,” he added.