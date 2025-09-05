Kwara Monarch Seeks Foreign Investors To Open Up Domain

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II, has embarked on a foreign mission to woo investors to his community, with a view to unlocking new development opportunities.

The monarch, who announced his arrival in North America through Washington before proceeding to Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba, Canada, described the visit as a strategic step towards opening up the Oro Kingdom to the outside world.

Oba Oyatoye disclosed that his engagements would include meetings with top provincial and federal politicians, international business partners, and community leaders, adding that discussions would focus on crucial areas of development that could bring direct benefits to his people.

“This short visit will enable me to meet policymakers and investors who are positioned to support our vision of growth and development in Oro Kingdom. It will also help strengthen Nigeria’s indigenous cultural heritage and values, which remain central to our brand, Asa Day Inc.,” he said.

The monarch added that the trip, his first extended journey since ascending the throne, would also provide him with quality time to spend with his immediate family.

According to him, courting foreign partnerships was vital to positioning Oro Kingdom as a hub for cultural promotion and socio-economic advancement, assuring that the opportunities that would be explored in North America would serve the long-term interests of his people.