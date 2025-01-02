Kwara Monarch Mourns Prince Mahe, Hajia Akanbi

Share

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom, His Royal Highness, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II, has expressed grief over the passing of Prince Aliyu Mahe Abdulkadir, the Chief of Staff to Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Describing the death as a monumental loss to the State, the monarch paid glowing tributes to the late technocrat and administrator, adding that the deceased’s contributions to governance and public service left an indelible mark.

In a condolence message he personally signed and made available to Journalists in Ilorin, the state capital, Oba Titiloye Olufayo sympathised with the State Governor and Chairman, of Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

The traditional ruler noted that Prince Mahe’s death not only left a vacuum in the government but also in the hearts of those privileged to have worked with him.

The Oloro of Oro Kingdom also extended his condolences to His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman, Kwara State Council of Chiefs, as well as to the royal family and immediate relatives of the deceased.

He prayed to the Almighty Allah to grant Prince Mahe Aljannat Firdaus and to provide his family and associates the strength to bear the irreversible loss.

Similarly, Oba Joel Olaniyi Oyatoye Titiloye Olufayo II condoled the Chairman of the state chapter of the National League of Veteran Journalists, Alhaji Mohammed Tunde Akanbi, over the demise of his mother, Hajia Falilat Ajibike Akanbi-Oriokoh.

He described the late matriarch, who passed away at the age of 91, as a pillar of strength and a source of inspiration to her family and community.

In his condolence message, the Oloro of Oro sympathised with the entire Akanbi-Oriokoh family, noting that Hajia Falilat Akanbi Oriokoh lived a life of fulfilment, grace, and positive impact.

He emphasised that her legacy of kindness, resilience, and unwavering faith would remain a source of comfort and pride for her descendants.

The monarch urged Alhaji Tunde Akanbi and his siblings to take solace in the knowledge that their late mother left a lasting legacy that would continue to inspire generations to come.

He also reminded the family of the importance of remembering her through prayer and charity.

