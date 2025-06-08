Kwara Monarch Faults Police Over Oreke-Okegbo Killings

Share

The traditional ruler of Oreke-Okegbo in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Sunday Adefila, has refuted a police report that identified his community as the location of the recent killing of two mobile policemen and the abduction of two others—including a Chinese national and a Nigerian miner—by gunmen at a mining site.

Speaking with Sunday Telegraph via phone, Oba Adefila clarified that the incident actually occurred in a neighbouring community, Oreke-Oke, not Oreke-Okegbo as mentioned by the police.

“The incident did not occur in Oreke-Okegbo, as claimed in the police report. It happened in Oreke-Oke. That is the cause of the confusion about the actual location,” he stated.

Oba Adefila, a former General Manager of the Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), further explained that there is no mining facility within his domain.

“There is no mining site in Oreke-Okegbo. The incident took place in Oreke-Oke, which is a separate community. People often confuse the two because of the similarity in names,” he added.

It will be recalled that the tragic incident involved the killing of two mobile police officers assigned to protect the site, while two others—identified as a Chinese expatriate and a Nigerian miner—were abducted.

The gunmen also carted away the rifles of the slain officers. According to police sources, the abductors have demanded a ransom of ₦1 billion for the release of the captives.

Condemning the attack, Oba Adefila expressed deep concern over the misreporting and its impact on his community.

“What is going on in this country? The incident did not happen in my domain. As the Kabiyesi of Oreke-Okegbo, I must correct this false narrative,” he said.

The monarch also urged the Kwara State Police Command to correct the erroneous report in order to clear the name of his community and prevent further public misunderstanding.

“I have received countless calls from within and outside the country following the viral report. It is unfair to my people and damaging to the reputation of Oreke-Okegbo,” he lamented.

Efforts to reach the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, on Sunday, were unsuccessful.

