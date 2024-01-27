Kwara Monarch Charges Nigerians To Work For Nation’s Devt

Nigerians have been charged to continue to work for the development and progress of the Nation.

A foremost traditional ruler, the Ohoro of Shao in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State, Oba Job Atolagbe Ilufemiloye II, gave the charge on Saturday while receiving the Director, Kwara State Fire Service, Prince John Falade in his palace.

Oba Atolagbe stressed the need for all and sundry to have a stake in the Nigerian project and also desire to ensure peace and stability in the Country.

The Royal Father applauded officials and men of the State Fire Service for their professional conduct in saving lives and properties.

Earlier, the Director of the State Fire Service, Prince John Falade, had solicited the support of the Royal Father and the people of Shao in the task of ensuring the safety of all.

Prince Falade, who noted that this was the first time they would be visiting Shao in over 30 years, called on the people to be safety conscious, especially during the harmattan period as most fire incidents, he noted, occured as a result of carelessness.