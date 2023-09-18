Kwara: MOK Foundation Gives Scholarships To 30 Students

The Muhydeen Okunlola Kayode (MOK) Foundation has awarded scholarships to 30 exceptional students who participated in the 2023 Summer School organised by the Offa Students Union (OSU) in Offa.

This was disclosed at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Summer School by the Founder of the Foundation in Offa, Offa local government area of Kwara state, Muhydeen Okunola Kayode, who was represented by the Foundation’s Team Lead, Mr Saheed Lawal.

The scholarships, Kayode said, were granted to the overall best performers in recognition of their hard work and dedication to their studies.

New Telegraph’s checks revealed that the West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) fees of overall best 10 students were paid, while the Junior School Leaving Certificate Examination (JSCE) fees of the best 20 students were equally paid in Junior Secondary Schools. The Foundation equally gave cash gifts to the best three students from primary 1 to Senior Secondary school level.

The Offa Summer School, according to the Founder, is an annual educational programme aimed at providing students with additional support and learning opportunities during the summer/holiday break, adding that it offers various academic subjects, enrichment activities, and skills development programmes to enhance students’ academic performance and increase their educational opportunities.

It was gathered that the MOK Foundation, founded by a renowned philanthropist, Muhydeen Okunola Kayode, has been actively involved in promoting education and empowering students in Offa and its environs.

Presenting the scholarship awards to the deserving students at the closing ceremony of the 2023 edition of the summer school, the Founder emphasised the importance of education in transforming lives and commended the students for their exceptional performance, adding that the Foundation aims to bridge educational gaps, provide scholarships, and support the less privileged in accessing quality education.

He said: “The MOK Foundation is proud to support these outstanding students who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to their studies. Education is the key to unlocking opportunities and creating a better future. We believe in investing in the potential of these young minds and helping them achieve their dreams.”

Kayode explained that the recipients of the scholarships were selected based on their overall academic performance, attendance, and active participation in the summer school activities.

The 30 students who received the scholarships expressed their gratitude and excitement for the opportunity, while also acknowledging the positive impact of the summer school programme in enhancing their knowledge and skills and expressed their commitment to making the most of the scholarship opportunity.

It was also gathered that the Foundation gave cash prizes to all staff members who participated in the 2023 Summer School for their diligent and voluntary services.

One of the students, Fatia Qozeem, who showered encomiums on the Foundation for this scholarship, said: “It will enable me to pursue my educational aspirations without any financial burden, and I am determined to work even harder to make a difference.”

The 2023 National President of the Offa Students Union, Olaide Abdullahi, also expressed his appreciation to the MOK Foundation for their continuous support.

“We are immensely grateful to the MOK Foundation for their generosity in recognising our students’ hard work.

“This scholarship programme will undoubtedly inspire and motivate our students to strive for excellence in their education,” Abdullahi said.