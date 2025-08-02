Kwara: Mobile Court On Street Trading Ban May Hike Fine

The Task Force on the ban on street trading around the Idiape market area of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, has continued to face resistance in the last two months since the enforcement of the ban commenced.

An official of the State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA), who spoke to journalists under the condition of anonymity, said: “Despite the efforts of combined security agencies to enforce the ban on the traders, nothing tangible appears to have been achieved.”

It was gathered that”once the security operatives had moved out of the arena, the traders would relocate to their previous locations.

There are also strong indications that the Mobile Court, headed by Chief Magistrate Aluko, handling the arrest and prosecution of culprits, may increase the fines imposed on violators of the ban on illegal street trading in the area.

“The fine may be increased from N20,000 to N50,000 to ensure that the ban is effective,” an official KWEPA said.

It would be recalled that many goods belonging to the traders had been impounded by the law enforcement agencies, while fines were also imposed by the mobile court charged with the responsibility of sanctioning violators.