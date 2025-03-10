Kwara Miyetti Allah Chairman Murdered

Share

…Police vows to bring perpetrators to justice

The Kwara State Police Command has confirmed the murder of Alhaji Idris Abubakar, the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Kwara State chapter, who was shot dead on March 8, 2025 at the entrance of his residence in Oke Ose, Oke-Oyi.

A statement by the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, SP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said: “Police detectives responded swiftly and recovered five expended 7.62mm shells, his remains have been deposited at UITH Mortuary.

“The State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) has commenced a full investigation. CP Victor Olaiya, assures that the perpetrators will be brought to justice and urges the public to remain calm and provide useful information.”

An eye witness who identified himself as Aina Sarki told journalists yesterday that the gunmen left Sakaina in the pool of his blood and didn’t take anything from him while their motive for such action is surprising.

