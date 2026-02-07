Kwara Massacre: Tinubu Lacks Capacity To Handle Security Challenges – ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) said that the killing of about 170 people in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State by terror group is evidence of a total collapse of security under President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

ADC, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi on Friday, said that the massacre and rising insecurity in the country are proof that Tinubu lacks the capacity and competence to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges.

“Across the country, killings have become routine, accountability has disappeared, and government response has been reduced to condolences and condemnations in the aftermath of each tragedy, conveniently forgetting that a government that cannot safeguard the lives of its people has failed in its most fundamental duty,” the party stated.

ADC said it is evident that the president is not winning the war against terror, but is rather “merely redistributing it.”

According to the party, the increasing security challenges highlight the deep structural failures of Nigeria’s internal security system in terms of intelligence gathering, border control, inter-agency collaboration, and emergency response capability.

The party wondered what has become the president’s much publicised declaration of a state of emergency on security announced in November 2025. It recalled that the presidency announced a major recruitment drive into the Nigeria Police Force as part of this emergency response.

“Tens of thousands of new personnel were reportedly approved for recruitment to strengthen internal security nationwide,” ADC further recalled.

It called on the presidency to tell Nigerians whether the declaration was a sincere commitment to restoring safety, or was it merely a rhetorical response to rising international and home-grown public anger. “Nigerians are entitled to know what has become of that promise.

Have these recruits been employed, trained, and deployed, or has the exercise quietly stalled?” ADC asked. According to the party, if such measures were genuinely implemented, vulnerable rural communities like those in Kwara massacre should not be left completely exposed to mass slaughter.