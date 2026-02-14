Kwara Massacre: Fg Launches Offensive In N'central

The Federal Government has said that it is intensifying security operations across Nigeria’s North Central region following the gruesome killing of about 75 villagers in Kwara State.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, in a statement on Friday.

Idris stated that the renewed offensive, codenamed Operation Savannah Shield, involves the deployment of military, police, and national forest guard units to reinforce security assets in the theatre.

“These forces are supported by enhanced intelligence capabilities and rapid response protocols operating under the expanded security mandate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which was established when he declared a state of emergency on national security on November 26, 2025,” Idris stated.

According to the minister, the deployment of security in ‘at risk communities’ is a demonstration of the Federal Government’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerians and upholding the fundamental right of all citizens to worship freely.

“Enhanced security around places of worship, including increased visible presence around churches on Sundays, is being implemented in close coordination with the local community and faith leaders.

“These personnel have been returned to core community policing functions, delivering measurable improvements in security presence across Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger, and the Federal Capital Territory,” he stated.