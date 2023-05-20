New Telegraph

May 20, 2023
Kwara Loses Foremost Monarch, AbdulRazaq Mourns

A foremost First Class traditional ruler in Kwara state, the Elerin of Erin Ile in Oyun local government area, Oba AbdulGaniyu Ajibola Olusokun II, has passed on at the age of 81 years.

Mourning the revered monarch and also commiserating with the people of Erin Ile, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq described the development as the end of a fine era.

In a statement on Saturday, the Governor extolled the late monarch as a statesman and a great leader of his people under whom Erin-Ile recorded many developmental strides.

“I send our heartfelt condolences to the immediate and extended families of the late first-class monarch as well as the good people of Erin-Ile and Oyun Local Government Area on this sad development. We are comforted by the great legacies of the monarch,” he said.

“Our prayers are with the family and the good people of the community at this time and always. We pray Allah, exalted is He, to grant Al-Jannah to the Elerin of Erin Ile and comfort his family.”

