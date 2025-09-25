Kwara LGs Enjoy Autonomy, Says Ifelodun Council Boss

The Chairman of Ifelodun Local Government Area in Kwara State, Hadji AbdulRasheed Yusuf, has declared that local government councils in the state enjoy full autonomy, with no excuse not to deliver dividends of democracy to the people.

Speaking in Ilorin on Wednesday during a media briefing to mark his first year in office, Yusuf attributed his administration’s numerous achievements to the autonomy granted local governments in Kwara.

Featuring on the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents’ Chapel’s personality programme, News Keg, Yusuf commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his openness, transparency, and sincerity in governance, stressing that the Governor never interferes with the operations of council chairmen.

“Since I assumed office a year ago, the Governor has not called to direct me on what and how to do anything. He has never asked us to deposit money into any account. Rather, he warned us not to tolerate or comply with anyone dropping his name for favour,” Yusuf said.

The council boss, popularly referred to as “the performing chair”, disclosed that his administration had executed over 100 developmental projects within one year, made possible by the autonomy enjoyed at the grassroots.

“That is why you are seeing developmental competitions in the 16 local governments across the state,” he added.

Yusuf, however, noted that the only gap in the touted autonomy is that federal allocations do not come directly into council coffers but through the joint account, from which certain obligations are deducted.

On security, the council chairman revealed that his administration had supported local police stations with motorcycles for rapid response, recruited vigilantes, and worked with traditional rulers to issue identity cards for community hunters and guards.

“We have continued to carry our traditional council along in fighting insecurity, and we are grateful for their cooperation,” he said.

Looking ahead, Yusuf pledged that his administration would focus more on road construction, education, healthcare, and security in the coming year.

“I call on all stakeholders to set politics aside and join hands in praying for lasting peace, stability, and prosperity in Ifelodun and Kwara State as a whole,” he admonished.