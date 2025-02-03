Kwara LG Chairmen’s Wives Laud KWACReSAL On Cooking Stoves

Share

Spouses of the Executive Chairmen of Local Governments in Kwara State have commended the Kwara Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (KWACReSAL) for the distribution of 3,000 energy-saving cooking stoves to women across the 16 local government areas of the State.

They gave the commendation during a courtesy visit to the State

Project Management Unit (SPMU) Office in Ilorin, where they were received by the State Project Coordinator (SPC), Alhaji Shamsideen Aregbe.

Receiving the women, the SPC explained that ACReSAL is a project committed to the restoration of degraded landscapes, environmental sustainability, and food security.

He said: “The distribution of energy-saving cooking stoves to women in rural communities is a step to discourage people from cutting down trees in our forests because it has serious implications for climate change. We are now raising awareness on the use of briquettes, an eco-friendly charcoal made from waste products.

“We commend the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for his continuous support for the ACReSAL Project. For the distribution of the energy-saving cooking stoves, we worked with the Executive Chairmen of the LGAs to get deserving beneficiaries. Our project aims to develop the communities in the State. So, we are open to working with relevant stakeholders to build resilience in our communities.”

Alhaji Aregbe assured the women that ACReSAL would collaborate with their Association to build climate resilience and a healthy and safer environment in the State.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, the wife of the Edu Local Government Chairman, Hajiya Ramat Abdulmalik, lauded the Kwara ACReSAL for prioritising women in its programmes, particularly for this kind gesture of distribution of energy-saving cooking stoves to women in the rural areas.

She, however, called for future collaborations between their Association and KWACReSAL in impacting the lives of people, especially women at the grassroots.

“During the time of our spouses as Executive Chairmen of LGAs, we want the people to feel the impact of government better. That’s why we are also supporting them in our own way, by collaborating with relevant offices such as the Kwara ACReSAL”, she said.

In attendance at the meeting were the Project Engineer, Engr. Hussein Abubakar; the Project Procurement Officer, Mr. Dada Olumide; the Project Accountant, Mrs Oluwakemi Balogun and the Admin Officer, Mrs Eniola Aina.

