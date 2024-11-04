Kwara LG Boss Moves To Shore Up Council’s IGR

Share

…As Council boss inaugurates revenue committee

In a bold move to shore up the internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of his Council, the Executive Chairman of the Ifelodun Local Government Area in Kwara State, Hadji Abdulrasheed Femi Yusuf, has inaugurated a Revenue-Generating Assessment Committee at the Council Secretariat in Share.

According to the Executive Chairman, the Committee’s primary purpose is to identify and analyse existing revenue sources, explore new opportunities, and develop a master plan aimed at making the Council the highest revenue-generating local government, not only in Kwara State but also in the country.

He added: “The Committee’s role is to “map out strategies for improved revenue in Ifelodun Local Government. This is because anything that concerns revenue generation is always an important item in any administration for it to succeed in its avowed determination to spread the dividends of democracy to the citizenry.”

Yusuf, who expressed concerns about the current state of revenue generation in the local government area, described it as “close to zero” while emphasising the need for a dedicated team to analyse and enhance existing structures.

“While you are carrying out your assignment, I implore you to turn all the stones that needed to be turned and to come up with a master plan that will strengthen our local government’s financial capacity,” the Chairman charged.

The newly inaugurated Committee members include: Are Olawale (Chairman), Mr. Robert Olarewaju Oyinloye (Member), Barr. I.B Abdulmalik (Member), Comrade Rasheed Jimoh (Member), Robert Olusegun Olushola (Member), and Mobolaji Olayemi (Member).

Other members are Hon. Atoyebi Toyibah Folashade, with Bakare Idris Kamal as Secretary.

In his acceptance speech, Hon. Are Olawale, who expressed gratitude for the opportunity and recognition, acknowledged the importance of local government revenue in funding developmental programmes and assured the Executive Chairman of the committee’s commitment to delivering actionable recommendations.

The committee was given three weeks to complete its assessment.

