Kwara LG Boss Lauded For Huge Interventions In Education Sector

The Kwara State Government has commended the Executive Chairman of Edu Local Government Council, Abdullahi Bello Ndamangoro, for his significant interventions in the education sector.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs, and Community Development, Abubakar Abdullahi Bata, gave the commendation while inspecting the projects executed by the Council barely seven months after Ndamangoro’s inauguration.

The Commissioner, who noted that the remodeling and renovation of schools cost the Council substantial funds, praised the Council Boss for confronting challenges in the sector head-on for the benefit of future generations.

Bata described the Executive Chairman as one of the finest representatives of the Council, whose commitment to his people and delivery of good governance are unparalleled.

He, however, urged the Chairman to ensure that necessary furniture and instructional materials are provided in all the classrooms and offices promptly to further enhance teaching and learning.

In his response, the Council Boss stated that he was aware of the massive investment made by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration in the education sector, particularly across the 16 Local Government Areas, adding that the Council’s efforts were aimed at complementing the Governor’s initiatives.

Ndamangoro further revealed that after several interactions and deliberations with community members on their requests—especially those related to education—the Council decided to embark on the remodeling and renovation of 31 classrooms and 21 offices across all political wards in the Council.

He also disclosed that the remodeled classrooms and offices would soon be commissioned, even as some of the facilities are already in use.

He added, “All the facilities will be equipped with the necessary instructional materials without delay.”

He also appealed to other communities seeking similar interventions to exercise patience, assuring them that their requests would be adequately addressed in due course.

Among the schools inspected were four classrooms with offices at LGEA Primary School, Catholic, Bacita in Tsaragi Ward II; two classrooms at Central Primary School, Tsaragi Ward III; and two classrooms at LGEA Primary School, Edogi-Dokun in Lafiagi Ward IV.

Others included two classrooms with offices at UBEA Primary School, Gbagunta Community in Tsaragi Ward I, and UBEA Primary School, Sonmasun in Lafiagi Ward, among others.

